"Rave music?" You say, "But I'm not at the club, you say, I'm at home! And house music is (usually) boring!"

You're right. Listen to this instead.

Otyken is an indigenous Rap Rave Siberian Folk music act that consistently blends genres to an unusual and danceable end. The band is the project of Andrey Medonos, who blended throat singing with breakbeat. The production's impeccable, the video's lots of fun and the song will make you want to work out and break the dishes you were in the middle of doing.

