When you think of Mongolia, one of the least populated countries on Earth, metal music might not be the first thing that comes to mind. The members of the Mongolian band, The HU, want to change that. Their music combines traditional Mongolian instruments and sounds, throat singing, and metal rhythms and compositions.

Here are the first two releases from their debut record, The Gereg.

You can read more about The HU in this 2019 My Modern Met article.



Image: Screengrab