Student arrested for murdering 2 people in University of Colorado dorm

Police arrested a University of Colorado student this morning on two counts of first-degree murder after two people were fatally shot in a school dorm room last week.

One of the victims was 24-year-old Samuel Knopp from Colorado, also a student at the Colorado Springs-based university. The other victim was 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery, described as a single mom who was not enrolled at the school.

Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department located the suspect, 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan from Detroit, Michigan, in his car this morning after he had disappeared over the weekend. They believe he knew his victims, and that it was not a "random attack."

"Investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university," said police, via NBC News.

Sadly, Knopp's mother had posted about the shooting Friday morning before realizing her own son was one of the victims, according to NBC News, saying it "hits way too close to home and it makes me want to vomit."

The university was closed over the weekend, and shut down classes today. "These deaths, and the ensuing unimaginable pain, are happening much too often in an environment where teaching and learning should be our only concern," the school said in a statement. "We encourage everyone to come together throughout the day to support one another and intentionally set aside time for healing."