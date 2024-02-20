Celebrate a belated Valentine's Day with adorable isopods

Watching isopods eat is a strangely mesmerizing experience, with the smooth jazz and the gentle movement of all those little legs. The venerable Isopod Eat channel, which does exactly what it says on the tin, has returned with a Valentine's Day episode that sees the resident isopods tuck into a conversation heart.

Chalky and tasteless though this classic candy may be, at least the isopods are having a good time with it.

If you were alone this Valentine's Day, you can at least take heart (no pun intended) in the fact that the isopods love you. If only I, too, had a piece of candy the size of my entire body.