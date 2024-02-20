Ashwath Kaushik beat a chess grandmaster. He's only 8 years old.

On Sunday, Ashwath Kaushik of Singapore beat Polish chess grandmaster Jacek Stopa, 37, in the Burgdorfer Stadthaus Open competition in Switzerland. Kaushik is 8 years old. He's now the youngest person ever to beat a grandmaster in a classical tournament game.

Curiously, the prior record holder—Serbian player Leonid Ivanovic—only grabbed that honorific last month. Ivanovic was also 8. However, he's five months older than Kaushik.

"It felt really exciting and amazing, and I felt proud of my game and how I played, especially since I was worse at one point but managed to come back from that," Kaushik said.

From Chess.com: