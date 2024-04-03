I love watching this chess player crush obnoxious dudes

Anna Cramling is a 21-year-old professional chess player who has over 900,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 400,000 followers on Twitch. Her parents both hold the title of Grandmaster, and her mother was only the fifth woman ever to earn that title. Cramling plays in regular tournaments, but my favorite thing is watching her demolish condescending dudes who immediately underestimate her because she is a cute blonde who laughs easily.

This guy calls her "darling girl" right before she goes in for the kill.

Here, she brings in her mom for some street chess, but this nice fellow genuinely seems to want to teach her to be a better player. He is really excited when he finds out she's a grandmaster and wants to play her again immediately.

