United flight to Boston diverts when passengers notice "wing coming apart" (video)

Another day, another flight diversion — and lately it's not just bad behavior that is grounding flights. From loose bolts to an entire door panel flying off mid-flight, planes are falling apart a little too often these days. Which is what happened yet again on a United Airlines flight carrying 165 passengers.

This time, it was a visibly broken wing, forcing a flight going from San Francisco to Boston to make an emergency landing in Denver.

"Just about to land in Denver with the wing coming apart on the plane," says one of the passengers, who shot video through the passenger window of what looked like a chewed-up wing becoming detached from the body of the plane. "It came apart when we took off in San Francisco, and we're just about on the ground. Can't wait for this flight to be over." (See video below, posted by Kelly Sullivan.)

Passengers eventually boarded another plane and landed safely in Boston three hours late.

From Boston 25 News:

Kevin Clarke landed at Logan Airport three hours later than he was scheduled. He told Boston 25 News he is just glad to be home safe after some nerve-wracking moments in the air. Clarke took the video of the United Boeing 757 plane showing the moment it touched down in Denver. An aircraft maintenance crew then rushed over to the wing to inspect the damage. "First there was some panic, but the pilot had come back, looked at it, took some pictures of it, talked to the guys on the ground, said yup, proceed to Denver, shouldn't be a problem," said Clarke.