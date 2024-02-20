Unreliable narrator: Trucker for Trump changes tune several times

Trucker "Chicago Ray" has backed down and changed his tune a couple of times about an alleged "Trucker Boycott" of New York City in support of his hero, adjudicated rapist, real estate fraud, and revoker of women's rights Donald J. Trump.

The one thing we can be sure of is that there is no trucker boycott of New York City in support of the Orange Menace. Ray sent a bunch of unhinged social media missives, which are documented on Meidas Touch, and somehow even had the Governor of NY assuring people there was no boycott. It was all a fantasy started by a guy who claims to have heard "Chatter."

"Chicago Ray" deleted his original post, but others screen-recorded it so it is still on the platform. In the video, he said: "I've been on the radio talking to drivers the last hour … I've talked to at least 10 drivers, they're going to start refusing loads going to NYC starting Monday. I got three drivers I drive with, they already told the boss they aint going to NYC … I tell you what, you fuck around and find out! We're tired of you MFing leftists fucking with Trump. Our bosses aint gonna care if we deny the load … Leave Trump the fuck alone with the bullshit! You know you aint got shit on Trump, so cut the bullshit. It's election interference." Apparently, Chicago Ray's employers did care because he has quickly done a 180. After deleting the video, he posted this message on Twitter where he said he just wanted to let bygones be bygones on this boycott thing. Meidas Touch

All these trucker convoys for Trump seem to be big failures.