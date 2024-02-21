Justice Alito thinks bigots belong on juries

Justice Samuel Alito believes the First Amendment gives bigots the right to serve on juries.

Supreme something or other, Justice Alito protested the court's refusal to take up a case wherein people with an admitted bias against a litigant were denied seats on a jury. Alito couldn't actually dissent, as there was no appeal to hear, but he wrote a statement insisting that it is horrible for people with a pronounced bias not to be allowed to serve on a jury.