Conservatives upset by After School Satan Club's horrifying plan to teach children about science and rationalism

The After School Satan Club planned at the Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova, Tennessee, casts Satan "as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit" and will offer activities that "emphasize a scientific, rationalistic, non-superstitious worldview." Conservatives are upset.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said in a statement that the district would rent out the space to the organization per its policy. "As a public school district, we're committed to upholding the principles of the First Amendment, which guarantees equal access to all non-profit organizations seeking to use our facilities after school hours," the statement said. "This means we cannot approve or deny an organization's request based solely on its viewpoints or beliefs."

If it's funny seeing conservative free speech warriors shut up midsentence, remember that they never believed any of it, it was always just another weapon to them, and they prefer guns and bombs anyway.