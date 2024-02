Below is astonishing new video from inside an Amazon van when an Amtrak train smashed into it, slicing the vehicle clean in half. Incredibly, the driver was unscathed. The incident occurred in November 2021 in Ixonia, Wisconsin.

"Yeah, it just, boom," driver Alexander Evans said at the time.

Evans said he is deaf in one ear and didn't hear the train or see it coming. According to WISN in a report following the accident, "there are no signals, lights or warning sounds at that crossing."