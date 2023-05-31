Car flies full speed over a tow truck and flips before crashing down (video)

In what looked more like a Hollywood stunt than a terrible car accident, a driver traveling full speed on a Georgia highway last week drove up the ramp of a stationary tow truck, flew 120 feet up into the air, and flipped before crashing back down. The car then skidded another 23 feet, hitting another vehicle in the process while flinging debris into a deputy already at the scene, according to KIRO 7. (See dramatic video below, posted by Sky News).
Miraculously, the 21-year-old woman driving the car (as well as the deputy and driver of the hit car) survived, but the driver was hospitalized for injuries.
Front page thumbnail image: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office