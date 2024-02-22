Site tracks interest rate on savings accounts

High Interest is a simple site that tracks the interest rate earned on savings accounts at U.S. banks. Customers Bank and Western Alliance Bank are seen to offer the best rates, by a hair. [via]

After realizing that the big banks were scamming us out of interest, I made a site to compare and show the historical rates of all the top high yield savings accounts

Compare to the prime rate that banks use and the 30-year fixed rate mortgate average.

