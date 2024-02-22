Texas judge grants schools the right to demand Black students cut their hair

In complete disregard of Texas' new CROWN act, a Texas judge has determined that schools, not students, should pick the appropriate hair length. Something schools don't need to be concerned about but welcome to Texas, where soon it'll be illegal to learn.
Darryl George sued Barber's Hill Independent School District for suspending him based on his hair. Texas has recently passed the CROWN Act, a law intended to prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles. Yet, the judge has somehow determined that LENGTH is not STYLE and Texas schools are free to use that as a basis for discrimination.
Texas state Rep. Ron Reynolds, a co-author of the CROWN Act who testified at the trial on George's behalf, said he was disappointed by the outcome.
"We will not stop. We will continue to speak truth to power," Reynolds said, adding that if George's appeal is unsuccessful lawmakers will file new legislation that will include hair length.
"We know the purpose of the bill, the purpose of the legislation is to protect students like Darryl," he said.
The Barbers Hill dress code allows students to wear locs hairstyles but places limits on the length of male students' hair. It states "boy's hair will not extend below the eyebrows, below the ear lobes, or below the top of a t-shirt collar."CNN