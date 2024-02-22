Texas judge grants schools the right to demand Black students cut their hair

In complete disregard of Texas' new CROWN act, a Texas judge has determined that schools, not students, should pick the appropriate hair length. Something schools don't need to be concerned about but welcome to Texas, where soon it'll be illegal to learn.

Darryl George sued Barber's Hill Independent School District for suspending him based on his hair. Texas has recently passed the CROWN Act, a law intended to prohibit discrimination based on hairstyles. Yet, the judge has somehow determined that LENGTH is not STYLE and Texas schools are free to use that as a basis for discrimination.