Very little is known about this incredible boogie woogie pianist (video)

Lynn Albritton, largely unknown in mainstream history, played a notable role in the early 1940s Harlem music scene as a boogie-woogie pianist.

Albritton's contributions are mainly documented through her performances in Soundies, which are precursors to modern music videos, where she showcased her significant musical talents.

The details about her life remain sparse, and information about her accompanying band, "The Four Knobs" or "The Six Nobs," is limited.

