Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Lewis, RIP

Richard Lewis, comedian and Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star, has died. He was 76 years old.
Last year, Lewis announced that he had Parkinson's disease and had retired from comedy.
From Variety:
In 2021, Lewis announced he would not appear in Season 11 of "Curb" in order to recover from three surgeries. He surprised viewers by returning to set for one Season 11 episode, telling Variety at the time, "When I walked in and they applauded, I felt like a million bucks. Larry doesn't like to hug, and he hugged me and told me how happy he was after we shot our scene."
Lewis, who played a semi-fictionalized version of himself throughout the 24 years of "Curb Your Enthusiasm," was known for his neurotic, self-deprecating style of comedy. After making his screen acting debut in 1979's "Diary of a Young Comic," Lewis rose to prominence in the 1980s and '90s with appearances on "The Tonight Show" and the "Late Show With David Letterman."