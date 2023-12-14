Larry David's perfect Larry David announcement that Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending

Curb Your Enthusiasm's 12th season premiered February 4 and it will apparently be the show's last after 24 intermittent years on TV. Larry David delivered the perfect Larry David-style announcement of the show's conclusion.

"As 'Curb' comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David said in a statement. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

Perhaps this season will also reveal what Jerry Seinfeld was referring to a few months back when he commented that something is in the works relating to the 1998 Seinfeld ending that polarized fans.

"Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld said in October. "But I can't really tell it because it is a secret. Here's what I'll tell you, OK, but you can't tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn't happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you'll see, we'll see."

