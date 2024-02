I saw a $1.99 tape measure at Harbor Freight, home of the $13 reciprocating saw, and thought, well, that can't kill me, can it? It tried its best, though.

The QuikFind tape measure has a thick spring steel blade for extra-long standout.

Thick, no. Blade, yes: and thirsty for blood! On reflection then, pass on the deal, unless you're buying gifts for enemies.

Previously: Hazard Fraught is a Harbor Freight price tracker