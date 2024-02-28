Is your life-saving inhaler killing the planet? NYT thinks so

A recent New York Times article reported on an unexpected source of plastic pollution: medical devices such as inhalers and EpiPens. It's a valid concern, given the urgent need to address plastic pollution. However, the headline, "Your Inhalers and EpiPens Aren't Very Healthy for the Environment," is designed to shame people who rely on these essential items for their survival.

Contrast this headline with the lavish The New York Times' sings for own private jet tours, in partnership with Abercrombie & Kent. A staggering $135,000 buys a seat on a 26-day global journey, boasting an exclusively chartered Boeing 757 with first-class, fully lie-flat seats. This experience is described as "an inspiring and informative journey by private jet," complete with the company of The Times' journalists and local experts. The adventure promises an unparalleled exploration of the world's most compelling destinations without a hint of environmental concern mentioned.

But is this selective application of environmental responsibility any surprise? A paper that coddles effete elitists like David Brooks and Bret Stephens is, of course, going to make ordinary people feel guilty for their medical necessities while at the same time encouraging the 0.01 percenters to indulge in the epitome of luxury travel with no apparent regard for the massive carbon footprint it leaves in its wake.

