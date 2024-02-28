Jesse Watter's secret double life revealed in photo — he eats ice cream cones

Much like the typical QAnoner who decries child trafficking while maintaining a hard drive loaded with underage pornography, or the MAGA politician who complains about immigrant crime while being in a family where everyone has been arrested for criminal acts, Jesse Watters complains about Joe Biden being an ice cream cone eater, which he himself practices the forbidden act. This behavior is called projection, and Watters is a prime example.

Take, for instance, Watters' criticism of Fanny Willis for having an affair with a subordinate. As you might guess, Watters was married when he had an affair with his 25-year-old subordinate employee then left his wife with twins.

This is why he is such a hit on Fox News, where hypocrisy is a job requirement.