Woman with world record for fattest tongue looks like she has giant strawberry in her mouth

Jenny DuVander's tongue has a circumference of 5.21 inches, earning her the esteemed Guinness World Record for the "largest tongue circumference (female) in the world."

"People might think I'm turning it sideways until they realize it's that big all around," she told Guinness.

A resident of Portland, Oregon, DuVander wasn't even aware such an honorific existed until she and her young son spotted the male record holder—with a tongue measuring 6.3 inches in cirumference—in one of the Guinness World Record books.

"I also play the flute, and a strong tongue is pretty useful for playing fast notes," she said. "When you articulate a note on a flute, they actually call it tonguing."