When Dante Barnes unpacks his tongue from his mouth, it can expand in girth to the size of a ping pong ball — as in 1.65" in height and 1.57" in width. It's pretty amazing to see it in action (video below). You might wonder how he fits it back into his mouth, but as he puts it, "I can just shrink it down and put it back in when I want to do normal things."
Watch how this guy expands his tongue to the size of a ping pong ball
- impressive girths
- special talents
- tongues
