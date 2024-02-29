104 killed after Israel forces open fire on crowd waiting for food aid; Gaza death toll reaches 30,000

More than 100 people were killed after Israeli forces opened fire on hungry crowds waiting around food aid trucks early Thursday. The IDF admitted opening fire on the crowd, saying that soldiers were in danger, while claiming that many of those dead were run over by trucks during the resulting stampede. Hundreds more were hurt, with reports that victims were also shelled by tanks. The death toll in Gaza has reached at least 30,000, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, whose claims have proved accurate in the past.

A journalist in Gaza City told the BBC that Israeli tanks fired on a crowd who had come to get supplies. The Israeli military says it has no knowledge of shelling in the area and that the incident is under review. Graphic videos posted on social media show the dead in Gaza City loaded onto emptied aid lorries and a donkey cart. It happened hours before Gaza's health ministry announced that more than 30,000 people, including 21,000 children and women, had been confirmed killed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel's military invaded Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed about 1,200 Israelis in a raid last October. Israel claims to have killed 10,000 Hamas fighters, which the BBC observes is the number of dead in Gaza that are not women and children.