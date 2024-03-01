Dog bops along to the beat with park-goers

I love this dog who comes bopping along to the beat that some park-goers are listening to. The nice dance crew in the video seems so happy to see the dog enjoying the music too. I love how they all cheer the dog on.

This type of video makes me despise the internet a little bit less.

From Instagram: "This dog was spotted bopping to a beat so sick, even her vibes are contagious. 13/10 #SeniorPupSaturday (courtesy @t.gss_)"

