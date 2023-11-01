Watch: Dog wildly shakes it when she hears Sir-Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back" (video)

A Staffordshire bull terrier who was lounging on a couch, nuzzling her face into a cushion, suddenly perked up when she heard the first few notes of Sir-Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back." But that's not all she did.

As soon as the lyrics started up — "I like big butts" — this pup began to shimmy her own booty in perfect rhythm to the song. Hilariously, nothing else moved at all, only her fast-shaking back, as if this song were made just for her.

(See video below, posted by SB.)

Via Newsweek

