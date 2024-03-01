Elon Musk sues OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman

Billionaire Elon Musk is suing artificial intelligence company OpenAI and its CEO, Sam Altman, claiming that it has betrayed its nonprofit mission and effectively become a proprietary arm of tech giant Microsoft.

His complaint, filed Thursday in California state court, said that company and its partnership with Microsoft violated OpenAI's founding charter, representing a breach of contract. Musk is asking for a jury trial and for the company, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman to pay back the profit they received from the business.

OpenAI was founded as a check on what the founders believed was a serious threat artificial generative intelligence, or AGI, posed to humanity. The company created a board of overseers to review any product the company created and its products' code was made public.