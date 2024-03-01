Are you playing a risky game of food roulette with the contents of your fridge?

Still Tasty helps you determine if the food in your fridge has gone bad.

To use the site, just click on the category that the food in question fits into, and see if it's listed. You can see how long your food will last in the pantry, fridge, or freezer. Here's the entry for banana bread:

How long does banana bread last? The precise answer to that question depends to a large extent on storage conditions – keep freshly baked banana bread in a dry area. To maximize the shelf life of banana bread, cover with foil or plastic wrap or place in a plastic bag to prevent drying out. Properly stored, freshly baked banana bread will last for about 1 to 2 days at normal room temperature. How long does banana bread last in the fridge? Freshly baked banana bread will keep well for about 1 week in the fridge when properly stored. Can you freeze banana bread? Yes, to freeze: wrap banana bread tightly with aluminum foil or plastic freezer wrap, or place in heavy-duty freezer bag. How long does banana bread last in the freezer? Properly stored, it will maintain best quality for about 2 to 3 months, but will remain safe beyond that time. The freezer time shown is for best quality only – banana bread that has been kept constantly frozen at 0°F will keep safe indefinitely. How to tell if banana bread is bad or spoiled? The best way is to smell and look at the banana bread: discard any that has an off smell or appearance; if mold appears, discard the banana bread.

(Disclaimer: always use your own best judgment when determining if food has spoiled, regardless of what Still Tasty has to say.)

