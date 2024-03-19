Trader Joe's delicious roasted salmonella recalled after testing positive for nuts

Trader Joe's whole cashews with 50% Less Sodium are being recalled over potential salmonella contamination, the FDA announced.
The bags were sold in late February and early March with the lot numbers T12139, T12140, T12141 and T12142. No-one has reported falling ill, but if you have these, return them to the store for a refund.
Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Product was sold in the states of AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA at Trader Joe's locations.
The product can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam and the "Lot No:" printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU Number – 37884) No other Lot No:s or products are affected by this recall.