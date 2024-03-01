Maine man faces up to 10 years in prison for spiking ice cream with THC

A Maine man faces charges for allegedly tampering with ice cream by adding THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the key psychoactive compound responsible for most of cannabis's psychological effects), according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Marc Flore, 43, was indicted on one count of tampering with consumer products after he reportedly laced a batch of coffee-Oreo flavored ice cream with THC at the Roots Cafe in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The press release says that Flore stored the THC-laced ice cream alongside other batches, leading to its sale to unsuspecting customers, who were sickened by adulterated ice cream.

From NBC Boston:

Newmarket police said they and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of several people feeling ill after consuming Angelo's Amore brand ice cream at Roots Local Cafe and Catering, a local ice cream shop and restaurant located on Main Street in the Newmarket Mills. On Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, Newmarket police said several unrelated patrons began checking themselves into regional hospitals for "multiple adverse symptoms," including severe dizziness, weakness and exceptionally high heart rates.

If convicted, Flore could face up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, as determined by federal guidelines.

See also: This Turkish ice cream looks like rubber and doesn't melt