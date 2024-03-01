Adorable baby wombats grow up and successfully released into the wild

If you want to see some incredible video footage of two adorable baby wombats, and watch them grow into adults, you have to check out the Instagram account "Wombat Kindy." The kind women who owns the account became a first-time wombat caretaker in September 2022 for Canberra, Australia-based ACT Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization, which describes their work:

We are Canberra's only multi-species wildlife care group in the ACT that rescues, rehabilitates and releases native animals. As a not-for-profit and charity we rely on donations to support the work of our volunteers.

Wombat Kindy first began caring for adorable baby wombats with Pixie in September 2022, and by November 2022 she had taken in her second baby wombat, Calli. Since then, she's documented the journey of caring for these beautiful creatures. And just last week, the girls were finally ready to be released into the wild, which is a wonderful ending (and beginning!) to this journey.

Here are some of my favorite videos of the adorable wombats: Here's Pixie drinking her bottle in the sun, and here she is totally blissed out after her bottle. Here's the cutest little baby Calli, and here she is taking her bottle. More recently, here are the girls being released into the wild, and exploring their new home. Their human foster mom described how it felt to release the wombats:

Well Pixie and Calli are back where they belong. The release went smoothly. The girls followed us from the car across the creek and up a steep bank. We showed them all three burrows and they went back and forth between two before settling on one. We spent a couple of hours with them while they explored (Calli giving us one more goofy move! 😆), and when they both disappeared into the burrow we took the opportunity to make a subtle exit. Driving home my husband and I felt very strange..a mixture of relief, worry, sadness and emptiness. We will continue to monitor the girls over the coming weeks on our cameras and keep you posted.

Thank you, Wombat Kindy, for doing such terrific work.

