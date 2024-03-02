The Zuckerberg Files archives his public utterances and writings

The Zuckerberg Files collects everything said and written publicly by the Facebook founder and CEO.

Over 1,500 full-text transcripts and 275+ video files are available for researchers to download, analyze, and scrutinize.The Zuckerberg Files is hosted at Marquette University and is curated by Michael Zimmer with the help of numerous dedicated students.

The fullbibliographic and metadata for The Zuckerberg Files are freely available to the public, including valid URLs to the original source material. Access to the full-text transcripts and archived video files has been password-protected in adherence to the "Code of Best Practices in Fair Use for Scholarly Research in Communication", which states: