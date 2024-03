APLIFT is a website that provides quotes based on your mood. There are 15 moods to choose from, including happy, romantic, fearful, playful, thrill-seeking, and more.

When I clicked on the "thoughtful" page, I received the following quote from Socrates: "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing."

If you're working on the computer and need to take a break for a few minutes, this is a fun site to visit.

