This literary giant of the early 20th century understood the MAGA Mentality

Here's a killer quote — it really captures how a MAGA type can be a kind, decent individual, love their family, pet the dog, etc., and still defend absurd, noxious, or plain monstrous ideas to the death:

"Half the harm that is done in this world is due to people who want to feel important. They don't mean to do harm; but the harm does not interest them. Or they do not see it, or they justify it because they are absorbed in the endless struggle to think well of themselves."

Now I can reveal that this is a quote (which I love) by a writer (who I don't love) — the poet T.S. Eliot. He was a literary giant of the early 20th century, but he was also not real fond of Jews. Or maybe later in life he came to appreciate Jews. Scholars are still hotly debating. I'm sure they'll work it out any time now.

Regardless, this quote really struck me as profoundly insightful, and I'm not willing to throw out the baby with the bath water. Is that the right decision? How dirty does the bath water have to be before we throw it out? Also, who "throws out" bath water? Weird phrasing.

I love this debate because there is not necessarily a right, one-size-fits-all answer, but a spectrum on which thoughtful people can disagree.