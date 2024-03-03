Roswell revisited: aliens, artists and anarchy in New Mexico's UFO capital

The Armchair Expert podcast presents an episode of Flightless Bird with David Farrier full of interviews with the residents of Roswell, NM. Roswell is a town known for an alleged 1947 UFO crash that made worldwide news, The town is home to many artists, space alien enthusiasts, and outcasts.

From the podcast description:

This week on Flightless Bird, David Farrier sets out to the town of Roswell, New Mexico – home of the 1947 UFO crash that ignited the imagination of the entire planet. After visiting the Roswell UFO Museum, Farrier sets out to see what makes Roswell, well, Roswell. He meets up with artist Michael Beitz who runs the Meow Cat Sanctuary, before getting some Mexican food with local cowboy "Spider Dailey", who fills Farrier in on the local military academy… and how to be an anarchist. He also goes to see Nancy Fleming who runs the Miniatures & Curious Collections Museum, and stops by Roswell's UFO-themed McDonalds where he meets a man who's had a close encounter of his own.

The high-points of this episode are hearing from Roswell locals about what life in this small town, and learning about the miniature museum in Roswell, which seems like a must-see for anyone passing through town. Another part of the interview that caught my attention was with local artist Michael Beitz, who runs the Meow Cat sanctuary. (If you'd like to adopt a cat or donate to the organization, you can contact them through their Instagram or website, MEOWrefuge.)

