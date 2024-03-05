Babbel lets you easily master up to 14 languages — and you can get it now for an extra 20% off

TL;DR: Babbel Language Learning is one of the top language-learning apps across the globe for a reason! You can try it yourself now for just $159.96 with code ENJOY20 through March 10.

Learning how to speak another language is one of the best things you can do in your spare time. Not only does it open up your mind (yes, many studies show it has increased brain benefits!), but it lets you communicate with a whole new group of people and even makes you more desirable in the job market. And while it's a tough skill to pick up, Babbel, a language-learning software, makes it easier.

In fact, Babbel is the number one language-learning app, with millions of users across the globe. Of course, such a trusted linguistics program isn't cheap. A lifetime subscription is worth $599. However, it's on sale right now — and if you add the code ENJOY20, you'll get an additional 20% off, making it just $159.97 for a lifetime subscription to Babbel now.

You'll want to hurry to snag that discount, though. This special sale code, which you can use sitewide, only lasts through March 10.

Babbel was developed by top linguistics experts who understand the best ways for people to learn a language. You'll gain access to over 10,000 hours of lessons, which can be completed in just 10-to-15-minute chunks on your phone or computer. Language classes feel so much more manageable when they're less of a time commitment and can be done anywhere!

Plus, Babbel puts the focus on actual words and phrases you'll need to use in the real world, unlike comparable apps. The Economist even noted, "Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

We also love Babbel's speech recognition technology. After all, you want to learn how to correctly speak this language, not just read it and write it. Babbel will offer the feedback on your accent and pronunciation you need to flourish abroad.

You can learn up to 14 languages with Babbel, including:

English

French

Spanish

German

Italian

Portuguese

Swedish

Turkish

Dutch

Polish

Indonesian

Norwegian

Danish

Russian

Learning one of these languages has never seemed more possible — or more affordable.

Get a lifetime subscription to Babbel now for only $159.97 (just make sure to use ENJOY20 to snag the additional 20% off) through March 10.

