France adds right to abortion to its constitution

France is the first country to add am explicit right to abortions to its constitution. Lawmakers there voted 780 to 72 in favor of doing so, "easily clearing the three-fifths majority needed to amend the French constitution."

Monday's vote, held during a special gathering of lawmakers at the Palace of Versailles, southwest of Paris, was the final step in the legislative process. The French Senate and National Assembly each overwhelmingly approved the amendment earlier this year.

The amendment states that there is a "guaranteed freedom" to abortion in France. Some groups and lawmakers had called for stronger language to explicitly call abortion a "right."