Have you noticed that when you crack eggs these days, they frequently chip more and, annoyingly, result in a tiny piece floating in your bowl or pan trapped in the the white for all eternity even as you try to pull it out? Katie Notopoulos observed that this phenomena was becoming more frequent so she examined what changed with eggs in recent years. Rather than blame Biden (or Obama), she asked a scientist.

"There is NO conspiracy theory, just biology affecting your eggs right now," said Sheila Purdum, a professor researching poultry nutrition at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

"I suspect the issue is due to the age of the National Flock," Purdum stated. "Due to a large loss of flocks when affected by Avian Influenza, the remaining birds are kept in production longer, which then starts a cycle of poorer eggshell quality. "

Generally, commercial hens lay an egg per day from when they're 5 months old until they're around two years old, at which point, Notopoulos delicately puts it, the hen is "retired."

But when half a producer's chickens die off early, they'll have to keep some of those older hens around longer. This means hens over 3 years old are in the mix. Older chickens lay weaker eggs. "The producers increase calcium in the diet to help keep the eggshells strong," Purdum said. "But as in any animal, aging has detrimental effects causing osteoporosis and poor strength of both bones in the laying hen and subsequent eggshell strength."

