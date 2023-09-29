Ridiculous bodycam footage from cop chasing chicken (video)

Tia Dulaney of Jonesboro, Arkansas called police to deal with a chicken she claimed was trespassing on her property. Office Nathan Swindle arrived on the scene and a foot chase ensued. His partners have since nicknamed him "Rooster."

"I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, 'Man, I gotta catch it,' and so I immediately started running," Swindle told KAIT-TV.

Swindle's bodycam footage below delivers a first-person view of the action. All that's missing is "Yakety Sax."