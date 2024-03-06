Man sentenced for two years probation for dealing in human body parts

This is Jeremy Pauley of Cumberland County, PA who you may recall was reportedly involved in a ring of curiosity collectors who were dealing in the sale of human skulls, skin, hearts, arms, lungs, kidneys, penises, and the like. He's pled guilty to abuse of a corpse and the judge has just sentenced him to two years of probation.

You can learn more about this wild story here and in the video below.

From Local21News: