Man sentenced for two years probation for dealing in human body parts

This is Jeremy Pauley of Cumberland County, PA who you may recall was reportedly involved in a ring of curiosity collectors who were dealing in the sale of human skulls, skin, hearts, arms, lungs, kidneys, penises, and the like. He's pled guilty to abuse of a corpse and the judge has just sentenced him to two years of probation.
You can learn more about this wild story
From Local21News:
Pauley was charged along with multiple others in connection with the case, including people who were connected to Harvard Medical School's Anatomical Gift Program.
One of the people who was charged was Cedric Lodge, the former morgue manager at Harvard. According to court documents, he was taking body parts from morgue and selling them to people across the country.