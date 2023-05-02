Woman charged with selling 20 boxes of human body parts to owner of "Oddities" private Facebook group

Candace Chapman Scott, 36, pleaded not guilty to selling more than 20 boxes of human skulls, skin, hearts, arms, lungs, kidneys, penises, and a complete head to the owner of a private Facebook group called "Oddities." Apparently Scott worked for a commercial cremation company.
According to the indictment, Scott messaged the owner: "I follow your page and work and LOVE it. Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact [sic], embalmed brain?"
He ultimately paid her more than $10,000 for an array of organs. From NPR:
The indictment does not name the buyer, but separate state charges connect the case to Pennsylvania resident Jeremy Lee Pauley, age 40.
Pauley was charged by a Cumberland County criminal court with four counts of receiving stolen property, intending to participate in unlawful activity and abusing a corpse. Pauley's lawyer did not immediately return NPR's request for comment.
Police were tipped off to Pauley's purchases in June 2022, according to a press release announcing his arrest.
In July, a caller reported finding "human organs" and "human skin" resting in three five-gallon buckets in Pauley's basement, the press release says.
Pauley's Facebook page is still selling a human hand and a full set of human ribs, which Pauley says came from France.
A website bearing his name describes him as a "preservation specialist" who "works to produce educational tools through reconditioning retired medical remains."