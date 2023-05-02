Woman charged with selling 20 boxes of human body parts to owner of "Oddities" private Facebook group

Candace Chapman Scott, 36, pleaded not guilty to selling more than 20 boxes of human skulls, skin, hearts, arms, lungs, kidneys, penises, and a complete head to the owner of a private Facebook group called "Oddities." Apparently Scott worked for a commercial cremation company.

According to the indictment, Scott messaged the owner: "I follow your page and work and LOVE it. Just out of curiosity, would you know anyone in the market for a fully in tact [sic], embalmed brain?"

He ultimately paid her more than $10,000 for an array of organs. From NPR: