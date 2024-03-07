Strange story of a fake storyboard for Jodorowsky's Dune

Just in time for Dune 2, it's Grady's Jodorowsky's Dune!

By means of a curious parking lot encounter, the owner of a little record store in Ventura, California came into possession of a mysterious object. The hand-bound storyboard to Dune, script written by Alejandro Jodorowsky. At least, that's what it says it is.

The hand-bound book features an ambitious series of drawings, mainly focusing on sexual overtones in detail that I don't explicitly recall in Herbert's Dune (They're there, yes, but not like this). Jodorowsky, though… well, it wouldn't be out of character to adapt Dune to be as psychosexually charged as possible. Some guy with connections to some other guy in a parking lot in Ventura, California, though? Hell, anything's possible. I don't know anything about the guy, so I wouldn't put anything past him, including interpreting Dune in it's entirety as absurdly hedonistic, full of hellish future orgies and vaginal spaceships.

Jodorowsky himself declared the script a fake, but the odd object has value on its own. It's a curio of a fan's intense dedication to Dune's mythology.