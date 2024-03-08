In 1996 Stefan Sigmond smoked 800 cigarettes in less than 6 minutes

In 1996, Stefan Sigmond smoked 800 cigarettes in less than six minutes, breaking the previous world record of 750. Sigmond completed this difficult and dangerous task by attaching all the cigarettes to a circular inhalation device, where he could breathe in the smoke from all the burning cigarettes through a single tube.

After his record-breaking feat he said, "I am a little bit dizzy, and I have a headache and an awful taste in my mouth, but I am sure everything will pass."

Despite his efforts, the Guinness World Records rejected Sigmond's cigarette-smoking record because they discourage "gluttony" records.

Don't try this at home, folks.