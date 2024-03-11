Airbnb bans indoor security cameras outright

Airbnb writes that indoor security cameras will be prohibited in listings from April 30 and that outdoor cameras may not point anywhere with a reasonable expectation of privacy. The policy follows alarming stories about privacy invasion by hosts and Airbnb's poor response to complaints.

Historically, Airbnb allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas of listings, such as hallways and living rooms, as long as they were disclosed on the listing page before booking, clearly visible and were not located in spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms. The update to this policy simplifies our approach and makes clear that security cameras are not allowed inside listings, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.

Doorbell cameras and decibel meters (no parties!) are still explictly permitted.

