Explore Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum on the web

Rijkscollection is a web-based virtual tour of the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam created by Reinder Nijhoff, offering "immersive" experiences of its magnificent collection of paintings. It's simple and surprisingly effective given how cumbersome and goofy this sort of thing often is.

This project uses the Rijksmuseum Amsterdam API. Rijkscollection is developed by Reinder Nijhoff. Thanks to René Drieënhuizen, Tim Ruiters, Meinte van der Spiegel, Melle Baas, Hessel Bonenkamp, Vincent Jacobs, Joris van Raaij, Dennis de Rooij, Mattijs Kneppers and Marloes Robijn.

You can zoom, and zoom, and zoom….

