A creator of Blade Runner prop replicas posted this reportedly unseen footage from the film of the geisha projection seen on the Offworld blimp.

"I believe some of this Geisha footage shot by second unit for BLADE RUNNER hasn't been seen before now," they wrote on YouTube. "I was able to view it from some contacts I found while researching material for the OFFWORLD BLIMP REPLICA."

(via r/ObscureMedia)