I did not expect a Voight-Kamff test in Hidden Folks, a cozy hidden object game

Hidden Folks is a hidden object game. Like any hidden object game, it can be infuriating, but this game makes up for it with humor. There are weird or funny noises when you click on some things and tons of the objects are interactive.

I recently did a play-through, and when I found this tortoise, I clicked on it, and it flipped over. I immediately clicked it again, but it stayed on its back.

I was genuinely upset, and it felt like a Voight-Kamff test.

So, I am not a replicant, in case anyone was wondering.