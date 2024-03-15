Pornhub and other sites block Texas over age verification law

Texans now require a VPN to get their pornhub fix after the company and others like it blocked access from the state over its age verification law, which finally went online after months of legal wrangling.

"While safety and compliance are at the forefront of our mission, providing identification every time you want to visit an adult platform is not an effective solution for protecting users online, and in fact, will put minors and your privacy at risk," the letter read.

The bill, officially named House Bill 118, went into effect in September last year but was prevented from going into effect a month later following a lawsuit by a coalition of groups, including Pornhub's parent company Aylo Global Entertainment.

But last week the U.S. Fifth Circuit of Appeals upheld the law following an appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.