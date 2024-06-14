Bring your kid to work day: FBI seeks man who robbed a bank while holding a child

A Texan bank robber redefines 'family business' with a bold bank heist. Babysitting is not required.

At a bank in a Walmart in Fort Worth, Texas, a robber pushing a child in a shopping cart presented a teller with a demand for cash. The teller complied, and the gentleman pushed his cart on out of there. As he approached the exit, and his day's lesson to the child was complete, the bank robber picked up his child and carried it and the cash out of the Bank/Walmart. The FBI is investigating.

The robbery transpired at the First Convenience Bank inside a Walmart in Fort Worth, Texas, last Thursday, according to authorities. The suspect approached the bank teller and passed them a note demanding cash while he had a child in a shopping cart.

After stealing the money, he pushed the cart toward the exit, grabbed the child and fled.

Authorities described the robber as a thin, white male between the ages of 35 and 45 years old, who stood between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, black sunglasses, a multi-color "fishing shirt," khaki-colored cargo shorts, and "Hey Dude" shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call FBI Dallas at (972) 559-5000 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.