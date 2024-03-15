"USS Callister" was the best episode of Black Mirror, and Netflix just announced a sequel episode

I'm sure most of you have seen the Black Mirror episode "USS Callister" from 2017. If not, get to it ASAP – it's truly one of the great episodes of genre TV ever.

On the surface, it's a fun GalaxyQuest-like satire of Star Trek tropes. But it also cleverly examines a raft of societal ills, some of which we deal with today, some in the fast-approaching dystopia. It even brings to mind my favorite Harlan Ellison story, "I Have No Mouth and I Must Scream." The plot, as reported in Deadline, centers on "a reclusive but gifted programmer and co-founder of a popular massively multiplayer online game who is bitter over the lack of recognition of his position from his coworkers. Telling a tale that evoked themes of fragile masculinity and the dangers of technology, [he] takes out his frustrations by simulating a Star Trek–like space adventure within the game, using his co-workers' DNA to create sentient digital clones of them, with terrifying consequences."

And that's where we come to the great news of the day. According to Deadline, Netflix just announced "Game Over," a new episode that continues the "Callister" story, will be part of the upcoming Season 7.

No date given for when episodes will drop, but it's truly something to look forward to.

