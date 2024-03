If you're in need of a short brain break, you can play with this piece of virtual bubble wrap.

Each time you "pop" a bubble, it multiplies into little bubbles. You can press these to get even more, tinier bubbles. This goes on until they are so tiny, it's hard to see them.

If you're in need of a pointless activity to spend a few minutes (or more if you enjoy procrastinating), this is a fun one.

